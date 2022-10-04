Electric Works officials issued the following:
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, Oct. 4, 2022 – Union Street Market, the highly anticipated public market and food hall at Electric Works, will hold a job fair from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Weigand Construction Office, 1021 Swinney Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
Union Street Market will open this fall, and the local businesses who will operate in the space are seeking team members to fill a variety of positions. Positions include pitmaster/grillmaster, line and prep cooks, cashiers, tasting bar associates, bakers and day porters, among others.
“Union Street Market will be open seven days a week, and our merchants want to share the excitement of this amazing new place with employees who care about delicious food and great service. If you’re interested in working at Electric Works and being part of Northeast Indiana’s first food hall and public market, this job fair will be the perfect way to learn more about these opportunities and secure a position,” said Ermin Husidic, director of Union Street Market.
Potential candidates can email jobs@unionstreetmarket.org for any job fair-related questions.