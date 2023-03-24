The Foellinger Foundation issued the following Friday, March 24, 2023:
The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved grants in the youth development category totaling $870,000 to support nonprofit organizations that provide services throughout Allen County.
“Investing in our youth today is an investment in our entire community’s future,” said David Bennett, Interim Foundation President. “We are grateful to the nonprofit organizations that provide vital services for young people in Allen County. Their dedication makes lasting changes in the lives of area children and families.”
The following organizations received Youth Development funding:
• Alive Community Outreach
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana
• Crossroad Child & Family Services
• Erin’s House for Grieving Children
• Euell A. Wilson Center
• Gateway Woods Family Services
• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana
• Power House Youth Center