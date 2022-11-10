Community Harvest Food Bank issued the following today:
Fort Wayne, IN – Today, Community Harvest Food Bank announced a partnership with Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America® to immediately deliver meals to Hoosiers in need and build long term technology solutions to scale their impact and provide their community with greater access to resources.
This announcement is part of a larger initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals* to communities across the United States.
Today, 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are facing food insecurity. Among Feeding America network food banks, 90% report an increased or sustained need over the last month. Food banks themselves face mounting headwinds as food donations decline and costs rise for freight, food purchase and every other aspect of operations. Community Harvest has seen this need first hand. Over the past year, demand for services has grown nearly 70%, and the food bank distributes over 1 million pounds of food every month throughout northeast Indiana.
“This is an incredible gift,” said Carmen Cumberland, President and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank. “With food insecurity rates on the rise, the meals that this funding secures will fill the tables and hearts of northeast Indiana residents experiencing food insecurity. Combined with the gift of improved technology, we will be equipped to continue serving clients with greater capacity and efficiency, allowing us to focus more on what matters most: people.”
Nationally, Google sees a spike in searches for food support every November, but more than ever before, Americans are making searches around “food” and “prices” in 2022. They are also searching “how to give back” more than ever, with searches for “where to donate food near me” skyrocketing 850% over the past five years.
“Addressing food insecurity requires a sustained and coordinated approach. We’re proud to partner with Feeding America to deliver over 50 million meals to people in need, and to work with them to strengthen their technology infrastructure,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “We’re also making our products, like Search and Maps, more helpful to people searching for resources or ways to give back.”
During the holiday season and beyond, community members can help fight hunger by visiting www.CHFB.org. From volunteering, to hosting a food drive, to making a donation, each and every gift makes a world of difference for a family in need.
Community Harvest Food Bank will also receive donated Search Ads to connect people looking for help with resources, provide avenues for others to give back and drive food security awareness nationwide.
For more information about Community Harvest Food Bank, visit www.CHFB.org.