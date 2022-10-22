Text of a letter from Malak B. Heiny, Fort Wayne city attorney, to Jason Arp, City Council president, responding to the council's questions about Mayor Tom Henry's Oct. 8 OWI crash:
Oct. 19, 2022
Mr. Jason Arp
President
Fort Wayne Common Council
(Hand Delivery)
Re: Request for Information
Dear President Arp:
I am in receipt of the request for information ("RFP") from the Fort Wayne Common Council ("Council") dated October 14, 2022. Fully appreciating the responsibilities of Council regarding fiscal matters, on behalf of the City of Fort Wayne ("City") I have, to the best of my ability, answered the questions submitted. In making appropriate inquiries to gather the information requested, my office received the full cooperation of other City departments, Mayor Henry, and his personal counsel, Adam Henry. Mayor Henry, as Council knows, has accepted full responsibility for the exercise of regrettable judgment resulting in the events of October 8, 2022, pled guilty to the charges and pledged his full cooperation in this pending matter.
With the foregoing in mind, we assume that the scope of any future inquiries regarding this matter will continue to be limited to information necessary for Council to exercise its fiscal responsibilities. Below are the responses to the questions contained in the RFI:
Question 1: It is my understanding that the vehicle involved in the October 8th incident is leased by the City for use by the Mayor. Is this information correct? If so, is this vehicle leased through Fleet? Specifically, where does the lease of this vehicle show up in the budget?
Response 1: Similar to all vehicles owned or leased by the City of Fort Wayne at any given time (presently approximately seventy (70) vehicles, excluding public safety vehicles), the vehicle assigned for use by Mayor Henry is provided as part of the City's Master Lease. Master Lease vehicles are often purchased by the City at the end of their lease. This mechanism is utilized by the City to finance all vehicles which are then leased and subsequently purchased with funds from various City departments. The Mayor's vehicle is paid for from the Fleet Department budget.
Question 2: Do employees involved in accidents in City vehicles have insurance through the City or do they use their own personal insurance? (a) Will this accident be turned in to the Mayor's personal insurance as this accident occurred outside of standard working duties? (b) Once sentenced, does this impact the Mayor's ability to be insured by the City? Does it increase the City's insurance rates?
Response 2: The City pays for damages when a City-owned vehicle is damaged. In this case, the Mayor will pay the cost for all repairs to his vehicle as well as the cost for any repairs to the other vehicle involved in the accident. With regard to automobile insurance premiums for City-owned vehicles, the City is self-insured and does not pay a third-party insurance vendor. Appropriate reserves for self-insurance are determined annually by the Controller's office, based on the previous City-wide claim-experience rate.
Question 3: Assuming the vehicle is owned by the City, was Risk Management called, as outlined in City Policy 625? Has Risk conducted the same investigation that would occur with any other employee driving a City-owned vehicle involved in an accident? (a) Have all the proper forms, including, if appropriate, but not limited to the Accident/Injury Investigation Report and the Damage to City Property Report, been filed and processed appropriately, as would be with any other employee involved in an accident in a City-owned vehicle?
Response 3: With accidents involving City-owned vehicles, the Consolidated Communications Partnership, known as 911 ("CCP"), determines when and whether to dispatch Risk Management to the scene. I am not aware CCP dispatched personnel in this case. The Mayor's office fully completed the Accident/Injury Investigation Form. This incident will appear before the Accident Review Board ("ARB") and will be subject to the same review as all other accidents in City-owned vehicles.
Question 4: Is Fleet going to be fixing the vehicle or will it be going to a private garage? (a) Who will be paying for the repairs, assuming the vehicle is City-owned? (b) Will there be any payment for damage to the private citizen involved in the accident?
Response 4: The vehicle will be repaired by both the Fleet Department for some of the damage and repaired by a private body shop for the remaining damage. As noted above, the Mayor will personally pay for all repairs to both vehicles involved in the accident that will be performed by the Fleet Department and the private body shop.
Question 5: Is there any sort of City policy that limits the ability of an employee from driving a City-owned vehicle if they are convicted of a driving-related misdemeanor or felony? (a) Has there been any other employees that have had similar situations to that of the Mayor's -- where the infraction occurred in a City-owned vehicle, and have they continued to have access to a City-owned vehicle? (b) Will the Mayor continue to have access to a City-owned vehicle, and who makes that determination?
Response 5: Employees are not permitted to operate a City-owned vehicle while their license is suspended. Once an employee's license is reinstated, however, they are permitted to resume driving City-owned vehicles. We have had and continue to have other employees in similar circumstances. As the executive of the City, the Mayor will continue to operate a City-owned vehicle once his license is reinstated.
Question 6: Have there been any instances before October 8, 2022, when the Mayor was stopped by the police and there was a suspicion of drinking and driving?
Response 6: The Mayor has never been stopped by the police for suspicion of driving under the influence; nor has been charged with operating while under the influence ("OWI") prior to this incldent.
Question 7: Pursuant to City Policy 607, has the Mayor filed all appropriate paperwork, including the personal mileage submission to be made on a quarterly basis? I would like a copy of that for all quarters since 2020 included with the response.
Response 7: In compliance with the Internal Revenue Services ("IRS") Code reporting, the Mayor is personally taxed for the take-home use of his City vehicle based upon the lease value. Mayor Henry complies with all appropriate filings on an annual basis. Please see attached supporting documentation marked as Exhibit 1.
Question 8: Has the Mayor, in any City-owned vehicle, ever been involved in another automobile accident, either an accident involving another driver or a single car accident? (a) If so, please provide the date(s) and location(s) of accidents, and any supporting documentation.
Response 8: In 2009, the Mayor was involved in a collision on East State Boulevard. In 2014, the Mayor was traveling on Goshen Avenue and was involved in an accident. In May 2022, the Mayor was involved in a single car accident near Goshen Avenue. Please see attached supporting documentation marked as Exhibit 2, which includes the most recent incident.
Question 9: Has the Mayor's vehicle ever had body or mechanical damage before -- for this vehicle or any other previous City-owned vehicles? (a) Please provide the full maintenance record for all vehicles driven by the Mayor since he took office.
Response 9: Please see attached Exhibit 3 for the maintenance reports of all City vehicles operated by the Mayor.
Question 10: Is there a plan for a City employee(s) to transport the Mayor for the next 90 days, and if so, what is that plan? (Etc.)
Response 10: The Mayor has arranged, at his expense, for his own transportation during the prescribed ninety (90) day period. Where appropriate, City employees often share rides to events or meetings at which two or more are required to attend. This arrangement may occur from time to time.
Question 11: Does the Mayor's personal defense attorney also do other work for the City? Have all conflicts been appropriately noted and cleared?
Response 11: Attorney Adam Henry is representing Mayor Henry personally in the court proceedings in this matter. The City was previously advised of Attorney Adam Henry's occasional work on behalf of Mayor Henry and the same was approved by the previous City Attorney, Carol Helton.
Question 12: Has anything occurred relating to the incident on October 8, 2022, or any previous automotive accidents involving the Mayor that violates the City ethics policy, as outlined in Executive Order 01-01?
Response 12: Based on documentation provided to me, there has not been a violation of Executive Order 01-01.
Sincerely,
(signed)
Malak B. Heiny
City Attorney
City of Fort Wayne