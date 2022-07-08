Fort Wayne International Airport issued the following today –
Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has been awarded a $13.8 million grant through the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) – Airport Terminals Program. The grant will be used for the airport’s upcoming $60 million East Terminal Expansion Project, which is planned to begin in March 2023.
FWA’s East Terminal Expansion will come on the heels of the current, ongoing West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project which broke ground in June 2021. Among the upgrades currently being worked on with the West Expansion are; expanded airline ticketing areas, new baggage handling system, two brand new gates, new jet bridges, new children’s play area, new multi-sensory room, modernized front façade and interior, mother’s room, and more. The East Expansion will move our focus to the East portion of the terminal building which is not included in present construction.
“We are excited to be a recipient of the FAA and DOT Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant.” Said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “As we continue construction on the West Terminal Expansion Project, being able to immediately enter work on the East Terminal Expansion Project will allow for us to continue creating a brand new FWA, and the best front door for our growing community.”
The East Terminal Expansion Project will focus on the Eastern portion of the terminal building beginning at the upper concourse prior to Gate 5 and including both airside and landside expansion and enhancements. Among the items in the scope of work are; relocating all aircraft gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second floor, relocating and expanding the TSA security checkpoint, additional restrooms and mother’s rooms, additional service animal relief area, expanded accessibility features, new meeter and greeter space, upgraded building systems, creation of a frequent flyer lounge, and more. This project will also improve safety and operations by increasing aircraft taxiway separation from the terminal building.
FWA is one of only two Indiana airports to receive funding from the competitive Airport Terminals Program within the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The East Terminal Expansion Project will be a part of Project Gateway, which has included the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project, Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project, Rental Car Return Lot Canopy Expansion and Renewable Solar Energy Project, and the East and West Terminal Apron Improvement Project. More information and updates can be found at Project Gateway | Fort Wayne Airport Authority at fwairport.com.