Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:

Schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families in all Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings between Aug. 8 and through Sept. 9. Many schools offer events prior to the school year to allow students to drop off school supplies and meet their teachers. The informative evenings will provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2022-23 school year.

Below is a schedule of Back-to-School Nights. For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your school.

 School Date Time Additional Information

Abbett Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m. Open house

Adams Aug. 9 5-6 p.m. Whip & Chill food truck

Arlington Aug. 9 4:30-6 p.m.

Blackhawk Aug. 31 6-8 p.m.

Bloomingdale Aug. 8 4-5 p.m.

Brentwood Aug. 8 5-6 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off

Bunche Sept. 7 6:30-7:30 p.m. Food trucks 5:45-7 p.m.

Croninger Sept. 8 TBD

Fairfield Aug. 18 5-6:30 p.m.

Forest Park Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m. Title I meeting, transportation info

Franke Park Aug. 9 4-5:30 p.m. Title I –5-5:30, Open House 4-5 p.m.

Glenwood Park Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.

Haley Aug. 8 5-7 p.m. Supply drop-off

Harris Aug. 9 4-6 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off, food trucks

Harrison Hill Aug. 24 5-6:30 p.m.

Holland Aug, 16 6 p.m.

Indian Village Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m. 5pm Title meeting, school supply drop-off, class visits

Irwin Sept. 1 6-7:00 p.m.

Jefferson Aug, 31 6-7:30 p.m.

Kekionga Aug. 31 6:00 p.m.

Lakeside Aug. 30 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kona Ice will be there

Lane Aug. 31 6-7 p.m.

Lincoln Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lindley Aug. 9 3:15-4:30 p.m. Title I and Open house

Maplewood Aug. 8 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Memorial Park Aug. 30 6-7 p.m.

Miami Sept. 1 5:30-7:00 p.m. Light snacks, Open house

Northcrest Sept. 6 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Northrop Aug. 29 5-6:30 p.m.

Northwood Aug. 23 6-7:00 p.m. Open House

North Side Aug. 26 5:15-6:30 p.m. Light snacks and games

Portage Aug. 11 6-7:00 p.m. Outdoor activities, Kona Ice

Price Aug. 9 6-7 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off

Levan Scott Aug. 18 6:00 p.m. Title I meeting at same time

Shambaugh Aug. 9 4:30-6:00 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off, plant & flower show

Shawnee Aug. 23 5-6:00 p.m.

Snider Aug. 10 6-8 p.m.

South Side Sept. 9 Prior to football game Working to secure food trucks

South Wayne Aug. 25 6-7:00 p.m.

St. Joseph Central Aug. 8 4:30-6 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off, Kona Ice

Study Aug. 25 5:30 p.m.

Towles Sept. 1 5:45-7:30 p.m. 5:45-7:00 p.m. food trucks 6:30-7:30 p.m. Class visits

Washington Sept. 13 5-6:00 p.m. Light refreshments

Washington Center Aug. 9 6-7 p.m.

Wayne Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m.

Waynedale Aug. 9 3:30-5:30 p.m. Ribbon cutting, supply drop-off

Weisser Park Aug. 30, Sept. 1 5:30-6:30 p.m. Grades 1-2 on Aug. 30 Grades 3-5 on Sept. 1

Whitney Young Aug. 29 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food trucks