Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:
Schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families in all Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings between Aug. 8 and through Sept. 9. Many schools offer events prior to the school year to allow students to drop off school supplies and meet their teachers. The informative evenings will provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2022-23 school year.
Below is a schedule of Back-to-School Nights. For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your school.
School Date Time Additional Information
Abbett Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m. Open house
Adams Aug. 9 5-6 p.m. Whip & Chill food truck
Arlington Aug. 9 4:30-6 p.m.
Blackhawk Aug. 31 6-8 p.m.
Bloomingdale Aug. 8 4-5 p.m.
Brentwood Aug. 8 5-6 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off
Bunche Sept. 7 6:30-7:30 p.m. Food trucks 5:45-7 p.m.
Croninger Sept. 8 TBD
Fairfield Aug. 18 5-6:30 p.m.
Forest Park Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m. Title I meeting, transportation info
Franke Park Aug. 9 4-5:30 p.m. Title I –5-5:30, Open House 4-5 p.m.
Glenwood Park Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.
Haley Aug. 8 5-7 p.m. Supply drop-off
Harris Aug. 9 4-6 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off, food trucks
Harrison Hill Aug. 24 5-6:30 p.m.
Holland Aug, 16 6 p.m.
Indian Village Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m. 5pm Title meeting, school supply drop-off, class visits
Irwin Sept. 1 6-7:00 p.m.
Jefferson Aug, 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Kekionga Aug. 31 6:00 p.m.
Lakeside Aug. 30 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kona Ice will be there
Lane Aug. 31 6-7 p.m.
Lincoln Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Lindley Aug. 9 3:15-4:30 p.m. Title I and Open house
Maplewood Aug. 8 4:15-5:30 p.m.
Memorial Park Aug. 30 6-7 p.m.
Miami Sept. 1 5:30-7:00 p.m. Light snacks, Open house
Northcrest Sept. 6 5:00-6:30 p.m.
Northrop Aug. 29 5-6:30 p.m.
Northwood Aug. 23 6-7:00 p.m. Open House
North Side Aug. 26 5:15-6:30 p.m. Light snacks and games
Portage Aug. 11 6-7:00 p.m. Outdoor activities, Kona Ice
Price Aug. 9 6-7 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off
Levan Scott Aug. 18 6:00 p.m. Title I meeting at same time
Shambaugh Aug. 9 4:30-6:00 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off, plant & flower show
Shawnee Aug. 23 5-6:00 p.m.
Snider Aug. 10 6-8 p.m.
South Side Sept. 9 Prior to football game Working to secure food trucks
South Wayne Aug. 25 6-7:00 p.m.
St. Joseph Central Aug. 8 4:30-6 p.m. Title I meeting, supply drop-off, Kona Ice
Study Aug. 25 5:30 p.m.
Towles Sept. 1 5:45-7:30 p.m. 5:45-7:00 p.m. food trucks 6:30-7:30 p.m. Class visits
Washington Sept. 13 5-6:00 p.m. Light refreshments
Washington Center Aug. 9 6-7 p.m.
Wayne Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m.
Waynedale Aug. 9 3:30-5:30 p.m. Ribbon cutting, supply drop-off
Weisser Park Aug. 30, Sept. 1 5:30-6:30 p.m. Grades 1-2 on Aug. 30 Grades 3-5 on Sept. 1
Whitney Young Aug. 29 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food trucks