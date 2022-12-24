Indiana Michigan Power issued the following:
FORT WAYNE, Ind., December 24, 2022 – Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system.
We are asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety. I&M is making this emergency request in coordination with PJM – the regional power grid operator.
Please reduce your electricity use by:
• Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows.
• Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.
• Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.
PJM and I&M are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, to help ensure adequate power supplies. The combined actions of customers can reduce overall demand for electricity and ease the emergency situation.
Customers should use electricity needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage. Minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference.
“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”
Possible Next Steps
If further emergency action is required to reduce the load on the electric system, PJM would direct the company to begin grid protection power outages to parts of its service territory. These outages would be brief and intermittent whenever possible to limit the impact on customers.
The action will only be taken if necessary to avoid widespread power loss and to prevent long-term damage to the regional electric system. Customers should be prepared for the possibility of temporary electric service outages if further emergency action is required.
Please check with elderly or family, friends and neighbors with disabilities or medical conditions to ensure they are OK and have a plan for possible outages.
For updates, visit indianamichiganpower.com