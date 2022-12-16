The Indiana Department of Workforce Development issued the following:
INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 16, 2022) – Indiana’s unemployment rate in November remains at 3%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in November remains at 3.7%.
In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.2% for November, remaining above the national rate of 62.1%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,394,935 – a decrease of 2,463 from the previous month.
Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 9,000 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 74,500 jobs from this time last year. Indiana once again is experiencing a peak in private employment, which now stands at 2,791,500. Industries that experienced job increases in November included:
- Leisure and Hospitality (+3,000);
- Trade, Transportation and Health Services (+2,200);
- Private Educational and Health Services (+1,300);
- Financial Activities (+700); and
- Construction (+600).
As of Dec. 1, 2022, there were 136,243 open job postings throughout the state. In November, 17,109 people in Indiana received unemployment benefits.
Individuals looking for work, training or career advice are encouraged to visit NextLevelJobs.org.