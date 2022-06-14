The Indiana Michigan Power issued this news release today:
Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews will continue working overnight to restore power after record-breaking winds Monday night disrupted power to 40,700 customers. I&M has restored power to nearly 15,000 customers in less than 24 hours, with more than 25,900 customers without service as of 9 p.m. A majority of those customers are in the hard-hit southwest Fort Wayne and Waynedale areas.
Tomorrow, more than 900 I&M line workers, forestry experts, support crews, contractors and mutual assistance personnel will work together to restore power. Mutual assistance personnel are traveling from Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Crews will work long hours in the excessive heat to restore service to those affected by the severe weather.
Numerous trees and limbs snapped and damaged electrical equipment. So far, I&M damage assessors, with the assistance of drones, have found:
- More than 145 broken or damaged poles
- 20 damaged transformers
- More than 350 individual spans of downed wires
Approximate outage counts and estimated restoration times:
INDIANA RESIDENTS: 23,395
- Fort Wayne area, 20,393 residents, 11 p.m. Thursday.
- Avilla area, 2,438 residents, 11 p.m. Wednesday.
- Decatur area, 384 residents, 3 p.m. Wednesday.
- South Bend area, RESTORED
- Elkhart area, RESTORED
MICHIGAN RESIDENTS: 2,656
- Benton Harbor area, 1,119 residents, 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Buchanan area, less than 15 residents, 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Three Rivers area, 1,524 residents, 11 p.m. Wednesday.
These estimated restoration times are when crews expect the entire area to be restored, but most customers will have power restored before the estimated time. I&M encourages everyone
to stay updated with the latest estimates specific to their account:
- Monitor the status of your outage at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App
- Sign up for text and email alerts on the app or at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts
COOLING CENTERS:
Cooling centers are open in many communities. Please check with your local city/community for locations and hours.
SAFETY INFO:
Please pay attention to several safety precautions:
- Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report on our app or website, or call 911.
- Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.
- Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
- We urge the general public not to approach our crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.
- When using a generator, connect all appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect the generator's electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gaspowered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home.
For more safety tips visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/safety/storms/