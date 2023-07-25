Ivy Tech Community College issued the following Tuesday, July 25, 2023:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Tracy Davis to be the first Executive Director of Community Relations, Diversity, Equity, and Belonging. Through this new role, she’ll work to create an inclusive environment on campus and with community partners, looking outward as well as inward to promote diversity initiatives.
“I’m excited to be on the front end of making Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw lead the College statewide in further promoting an environment where everyone feels welcome,” says Davis. “I’m hoping to create more professional development opportunities for employees and ensure there’s diverse programming to meet the needs of students.”
Davis has worked at the College since 2016 as the Director of Community Engagement and has served on Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Diversity Council for several years. She’s passionate about connecting with the community and promoting the impact of secondary education to underrepresented groups in northeast Indiana.
“Tracy is the perfect person to spearhead this new role and mold it to best benefit the community and the College,” says Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne & Warsaw. “She’s been a valuable staff member for 8 years, and continuously shows her passion for Ivy Tech’s mission. I believe extending her reach in this new way will benefit everyone Tracy works with.”
Prior to starting at Ivy Tech, she worked at WorkOne Northeast on Rudisill for 10 years, serving as a manager for two and a half years. Davis says at WorkOne she connected with a very diverse staff and clientele, supporting people as they searched for a job. She believes this combined with her last position will help guide her to making positive changes to the College.
“I enjoy meeting new people and strategizing, brainstorming, and creating pathways and opportunities for anyone interested in post-secondary education with us. I want people to know that my door is always open, and I’m ready to hear your perspective.”