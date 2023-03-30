The city of Fort Wayne issued the following Thursday, March 30, 2023:
Fort Wayne, Ind. – Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and developer Barrett & Stokely announced today that the developer will soon begin construction of the $98 million mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior streets known as The Lofts at Headwaters Park.
The Lofts at Headwaters Park will feature apartments, townhomes, retail space, and a public parking garage. Work will begin Monday, April 3 with street excavation and new sanitary sewer installation on Barr Street causing a closure of Barr Street between Superior and Duck streets. The Barr Street temporary closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.
During this time, patrons for Club Soda will still be able to park under the railroad viaduct across Superior Street on evenings and weekends, the bus depot lot on the southwest corner of Clinton and Superior streets, and in front of Club Soda on the north side of Superior Street.
Headwaters Park patrons can access the Headwaters Pavilion parking lot via Clinton Street and Duck Street, which will be temporarily re-opened. Sidewalks will remain open on both sides of Superior Street and the east side of Barr Street for access to the restaurant.
Don Hall’s Gas House main entrance on Superior Street will remain open as it has been.
A formal groundbreaking will be held in April.
“I’m encouraged that work on The Lofts at Headwaters Park is ready to begin. This unique development will bring additional quality of life amenities to the community and provide opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy our growing and thriving downtown,” said Mayor Henry. “We wouldn’t be the city we are today without the attention we’ve given to our downtown – the heart of Fort Wayne.”