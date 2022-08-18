Memorial Coliseum issued this news release today:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (August 18, 2022) -- The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will hold their annual TEAM Member Job Fair on Thursday, September 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Conference Center.
The job fair is designed to recruit new part-time employees for the upcoming 2022-2023 season of events, including Komets Hockey, Mad Ants and Mastodons Basketball, Concerts, Family Shows, and more. These positions feature event-based work schedules including nights and weekends.
Applicants can apply online for all positions in advance by visiting www.memorialcoliseum.com/jobs and can attend the job fair to speak to supervisors in person.
Departments that are looking for new staff include: Concessions, Catering, Culinary, Premium Seating, Housekeeping, Security, Parking Lot, Guest Services, and Ticket Office.
Aramark, the concessionaire at the Memorial Coliseum, is seeking committed and qualified non-profit groups to partner with for staffing concession stands at concerts and sporting events. Groups will receive a portion of proceeds from sales for each event worked. For more information, call 260-480-2165.