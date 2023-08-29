Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana issued the following Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023:
Retired NBA player and former Little Brother Brad Miller recently hosted the 20th Annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and the 2,000+ children it serves across Northeast Indiana and South-central Michigan.
The three-part event began Aug. 19 with a gala and auction at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, followed by golf outings Aug. 20 at Glendarin Hills Golf Club and Aug. 21 at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.
In 1985, eight-year-old Brad was matched with Big Brother Dewey Forbes in Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentoring program. Although their official match in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program ended when Brad turned 18 years old, their relationship remains strong as Brad’s basketball career advanced him from Purdue University to the NBA and to television.
More than 1,000 community members came together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters in its youth mentorship mission at Saturday night’s gala. Featuring 500 silent auction showcases, the live auction included Kentucky Derby tickets with luxury private transportation; showcases from live local band Wade’s World; and a week-long get-away to the Florida Keys.
The highest selling item of the night was a private Texas Deer Hunt with Brad Miller. Current Little Brother Anthony gave a speech alongside his Big Brother Larry and was shocked when Miller presented him with a free laptop to support his post-high school journey into higher education.
The gala ended with a tailgate party featuring fireworks and live music by Clayton Anderson. Miller and the agency set a lofty goal of $1 million in donations, and by the end of the weekend, they’d made it – setting record heights for the agency’s fundraisers over the past 50 years.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to give a special thank you to this year’s Presenting Sponsors McCampbell Enterprises, Indiana Physical Therapy and pro Resources Staffing Services for their continued support and dedication to children in our communities,” said CEO Josette Rider.