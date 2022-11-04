The History Center provided this news release today:
On Friday, November 4, 2022, after serving for 5,465 days, History Center Executive Director Todd Maxwell Pelfrey surpassed the final tenure of 13 predecessors, breaking a nearly 76-year-old record.
Since its 1921 founding, the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society, also known as The History Center, has been stewarded by fourteen principal staff leaders, the first of whom was hired in 1923. The previous longest tenure record was held by Charles Cherry, who served 5,464 days with the title of curator from 1932 to 1946.
Over the generations, the titles and duties of the lead staff members of the historical society have fluctuated and morphed, reflecting national trends in heritage, memory and museology. During its first decades, as was commonplace with local heritage associations throughout the country, the organization presented popular history without tremendous concern for academic footing or deliberate context.
In the middle of the 20th century, as the new fields of applied history and public history emerged, the organization hired its first true museum professionals. Instead of “curator,” the top position was soon accorded the more dynamic title of “director,” reflecting the museum head’s greater roles in administration, fundraising, public relations and other responsibilities. The position of museum director was then seen as a distinct specialty while museum curators concentrated on collections and facilities management.
For the History Center, this shift began in the late 1970s and solidified after the historical society relocated from the Old Swinney Homestead, its headquarters since 1927, to the Old City Hall Building in 1980. The title of executive director has usually been favored since the 1980s. The museum was rechristened The History Center in 2001.
Pelfrey served in several staff positions after joining the museum in 2004. On November 19, 2007, he was named executive director — the first person to be promoted to that position from within the organization.
With Pelfrey at the helm of the 101-year-old organization, the History Center has completed 14 consecutive fiscal years with operating surpluses, secured 13 of its 15 highest annual operating revenue totals (including the nine highest), hosted the 14 highest annual attendance totals, as well as conducted four of its five largest capital campaigns (including the two largest).
The History Center remained solvent throughout the pandemic and is preparing to embark on another major renovation to its main facility next year. After 15 years, Pelfrey says he is consistently humbled, honored and delighted to serve the organization during its unprecedented growth, and with this foundation he is eager to continue making the History Center everything it can be for this community.