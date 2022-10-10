The Salvation Army issued this news release today:
The Salvation Army and will be taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs October 10-14 from 9:00AM – 11:00AM and 1:00PM – 3:00PM at The Salvation Army office, 2901 N. Clinton St.
Families who are interested in receiving assistance this holiday season must apply in person at this time, and only the legal guardian of the children may apply for assistance.
Applications will be taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same home, they must apply together. Please bring the following information:
Families Receiving Government Assistance - documents to bring:
- Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
- Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
- Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
- Proof of Government Assistance: Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, etc.
- Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14
Families Not Receiving Government Assistance - documents to bring:
- Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
- Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
- Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
- Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14
- Proof of Income
- Proof of expenses for the entire house- Utility bills, lease, phone, transportation, medical, etc.
For more information, call The Salvation Army at 744-2311 or visit www.safortwayne.org.
All families seeking Christmas assistance from The Salvation Army MUST apply at this time.