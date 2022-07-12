Fort Wayne City Utilities issued this news release today:
Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Last week's storms damaged a portion of the flashboards at the St. Joseph River Dam causing the river level to begin dropping north of the dam. As a result, City Utilities' crews must replace the flashboards this week, which will require the river level north of the dam to be lowered, temporarily, for the flashboard installation and the safety of the workers. This will not affect the St. Joseph River level south of the dam in the downtown area.
The temporary lowering of the St. Joseph River north of the dam will begin tonight at midnight. By Thursday, July 14, 2022, the river will be at the level needed for the safe installation of the replacement flashboards.
Once installed, the river level will be raised to normal summer levels and should be back to normal by Sunday, July 17, 2022.