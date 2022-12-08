About 100 people gathered as Stephanie Crandall officially announced her intention to run for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large in next year’s municipal elections. Current and former elected officials were in attendance, including Mayor Tom Henry and Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox.
Crandall currently serves as the City of Fort Wayne’s Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, representing the City on the local, state, and federal levels.
Crandall outlined her vision to increase “HOPE” in Fort Wayne: “Health, Opportunity, and Prosperity for Everyone.”
“We celebrate being a great place to raise a family. However, it is horrifying that a child who grows up on the Southeast side of Fort Wayne has a life expectancy 20 years less than a child who grows up on the Southwest side,” explained Crandall. “Fort Wayne could be on the map as a place where neighbors are like family. Our City’s plans, policies, and investments should strengthen connections, provide infrastructure to support people at all stages of life, and help those who call Fort Wayne home pursue their passions.”
“Fort Wayne is large enough to challenge, and small enough to care. We can reach untapped potential when we work together to help one another thrive,” declared Crandall.
“Our commitment to building an equitable and resilient community must not just be what won the All-America City Award last year. It also must be what drives us to become a City for ALL.”
More information can be found at crandallwithall.com.