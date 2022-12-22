For Public Release
With area forecast temperatures and wind chill values expected to drop well below freezing, the following locations have been identified as local warming centers.
All area residents are urged to keep watch of local weather and temperature conditions. If you or a loved one is in need of a place to go to get out of the cold over the next few days, area businesses, municipalities, and fire departments were willing to open their doors to help keep the residents of Steuben County safe and warm.
If you’re heating or furnace system fails and you need a place to warm up until repairs can be made, please visit one of our Volunteer Warming Centers.
The temperatures expected over the next few days will bring very dangerous conditions if exposed to the elements even for a short period of time. Any exposed skin should be covered. Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing can even occur in healthy individuals when exposed to extremely cold temperatures.
If you need to venture out in these cold temperatures remember to layer your clothing. Keep all exposed skin covered. Pack a travel bag with extra dry socks, blankets, jackets or sweaters. Remember to charge you cell phone and take a spare charger with you when you travel. Advise someone where you are going, when you are leaving and when you should be expected to arrive at your destination. Plan and expect longer travel times, Check on your family and friends who may struggle with cold temperatures.
More weather information can be found on the National Weather Service website. Go to www.ready.gov/ for more Winter Weather Tips.
STEUBEN COUNTY
WARMING CENTER LIST
12/23/2022
Angola Meijer Store
2990 N. Wayne St.
Warming Center Friday 6AM to Midnight, Saturday 6AM to 7PM, Closed Sunday
Angola Wal Mart
2016 N. Wayne St.
Warming Center Friday 6AM to 11PM, Saturday 6AM to 6PM, Closed Sunday
Angola Rural King
1501 N. Wayne Street
Warming Center Friday 7AM to 9PM, Saturday 7AM to 5PM, Closed Sunday
Hamilton Town Hall
900 S. Wayne St.
Warming Center opens midnight Friday, until noon on Christmas
Metz Fire Department
2105 S 800 E
Warming Center Friday 9AM to 9PM, Saturday 8AM to 9PM, Sunday by appointment only – 260-665-2638