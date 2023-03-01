Stillwater Hospice issued the following news release Wednesday, March 1, 2023:
The Boards of Directors from Stillwater Hospice and Kosciusko Homecare and Hospice are pleased to share that the two organizations have combined as one effective March 1, 2023.
Both organizations began in a very similar way with a group of women coming together with the hope to serve and care for the seriously ill. Stillwater Hospice began in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1888 and was known then as the Ladies’ Relief Union. In 1984, Stillwater Hospice, known then as Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice, was the third agency in Indiana to receive the Medicare Hospice Benefit certification.
Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice had its start in 1976 when eight local nurses came together to support patients who needed care in their homes. Six years later, hospice services were also added as a service provided by Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Together, Stillwater Hospice and Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice have over 180 years of experience caring for Hoosier patients and families.
Both organizations are non-profit and community-based, providing specialized palliative, hospice and grief support services. As a combined organization, Stillwater Hospice serves 12 counties in northern Indiana including Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Stillwater Hospice offices will continue to operate in Berne, Fort Wayne, Marion and Warsaw.
“We have been providing palliative care and hospice services to residents of Kosciusko County for many years through our relationships with area hospitals, and we are glad to further expand our depth of offerings by welcoming the Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice team to the Stillwater Hospice family,” said Stillwater Hospice CEO Leslie Friedel.
In coming together as one organization Stillwater Hospice will ensure that Kosciusko County will continue to have local community members serving as hospice caregivers and an intentional plan for providing services into the future. The decision to enter into this partnership was made after thoughtful consideration by Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice leadership and after a thorough review of available options and opportunities. As Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice leadership looked strategically into the future, they identified that a purposeful partnership was necessary for such compassionate services to remain nonprofit and community-based in Kosciusko County.
Nonprofit hospice organizations like Stillwater Hospice and Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice provide mission services such as community grief support, music therapy, massage therapy, palliative care, and they also have resources such as Stillwater Hospice’s Hospice Home located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Hospice Home is northeast Indiana’s only free-standing inpatient Hospice unit. Since opening in 2001, Hospice Home has served over 10,000 patients ranging in age from infancy to 104.
Glenn Hall, Executive Director of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, has championed the need for this new partnership.
“It has been a blessing to have the opportunity to meet with Stillwater Hospice staff and board leadership and to see the alignment of our shared values and goals. I look forward to helping to shepherd this transition with such like-hearted leadership to ensure Kosciusko residents can access such critical and compassionate care,” he said.