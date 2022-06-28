The Fort Wayne Police Department issued this news release today:
Saturday, July 9th, 6:30 am to 1pm – Three Rivers Opening Day Parade:
- W. Wayne St. from Harrison to Thieme
- W. Main St. from Runnion to Lafayette
- Van Buren St. from Washington to Superior
- Fairfield Ave. from Superior to Washington
- Ewing St. from Main to Washington
- Harrison St. from Main to Washington
- Calhoun St. from Superior to Washington
- Berry St. form Clinton to Ewing St.
- Superior St. from Clinton to Harrison
- Barr St. from Main to Berry
- Columbia St. from Harrison to Calhoun
- Rockhill St. from Main to Washington
Saturday, July 16th, 4pm to 11pm – Three Rivers Festival Fireworks:
- Calhoun St. from Jefferson to Berry
- Wayne St. from Harrison to Clinton
- Washington St. form Clinton to Harrison (10:15pm to 10:45pm)
OTHER CLOSURES:
Friday, July 8th, 6pm through Sunday, July 10th at 11pm – Art in the Park:
- E. Main St. from Clinton to Lafeyette
- Barr St. from Main to Berry
Friday, July 8th, 7pm through Saturday, July 16th at 11pm
- The left curb lane (East Lane) of S. Clinton St. by Headwaters Park from the MLK Bridge to Superior St., effective 24 hours a day
Wednesday, July 13th, 5pm to 9pm – Bed Race:
- E. Main St. from Lafayette St. to Clinton St.
VEHICLES FOUND PARKED IN THESE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO TICKET AND TOW.