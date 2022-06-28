The Fort Wayne Police Department issued this news release today:

Saturday, July 9th, 6:30 am to 1pm – Three Rivers Opening Day Parade:

  • W. Wayne St. from Harrison to Thieme
  • W. Main St. from Runnion to Lafayette
  • Van Buren St. from Washington to Superior
  • Fairfield Ave. from Superior to Washington
  • Ewing St. from Main to Washington
  • Harrison St. from Main to Washington
  • Calhoun St. from Superior to Washington
  • Berry St. form Clinton to Ewing St.
  • Superior St. from Clinton to Harrison
  • Barr St. from Main to Berry
  • Columbia St. from Harrison to Calhoun
  • Rockhill St. from Main to Washington

Saturday, July 16th, 4pm to 11pm – Three Rivers Festival Fireworks:

  • Calhoun St. from Jefferson to Berry
  • Wayne St. from Harrison to Clinton
  • Washington St. form Clinton to Harrison (10:15pm to 10:45pm)

OTHER CLOSURES:

Friday, July 8th, 6pm through Sunday, July 10th at 11pm – Art in the Park:

  • E. Main St. from Clinton to Lafeyette
  • Barr St. from Main to Berry

Friday, July 8th, 7pm through Saturday, July 16th at 11pm

  • The left curb lane (East Lane) of S. Clinton St. by Headwaters Park from the MLK Bridge to Superior St., effective 24 hours a day

Wednesday, July 13th, 5pm to 9pm – Bed Race:

  • E. Main St. from Lafayette St. to Clinton St.

VEHICLES FOUND PARKED IN THESE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO TICKET AND TOW.