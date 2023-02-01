Taylor University issued the following Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 –
Upland, Indiana – Taylor University and Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Parkview Health have entered into a strategic agreement that will create a nursing program on Taylor’s campus, significantly expanding the University’s footprint in healthcare professions. The two institutions are joining forces to address a need for more nurses in Indiana.
As part of this partnership, Parkview will provide clinical site access for future Taylor nursing students at each of its 19 locations in the region. In addition, Parkview is making an investment in the program, providing essential classroom space and equipment, funding the Dean of Nursing and Clinical Nursing Instructor positions, and providing additional capital to help launch the program.
Parkview Health will also guarantee practicums for Taylor nursing students, which can be completed in the summer. This approach is especially beneficial for Taylor’s student-athletes who wish to complete their education in a timely manner while also remaining competitive in their sport every season.
“Parkview Health and Taylor University share a culture of excellence,” said Dena Jacquay, chief administrative officer, Parkview Health. “Working together, we’re creating a partnership that gives students at Taylor a distinguished, quality education enriched with hands-on training from our experienced, compassionate caregivers. We are excited to play a key role with Taylor in this opportunity to develop more nurses for this region.”
Pending accreditation approval, the program will formally commence in 2024. Taylor already offers pre-nursing classes, so students who matriculate this fall should be able to complete a nursing degree at Taylor if the accreditation review process proceeds as planned.
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the increased need for qualified nurses, which began before the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to grow in the coming years. Several factors that illustrate this include:
An aging nursing workforce and the projected large-scale retirements of up to 1 million nurses through the year 2030. The 2020 National Nursing Workforce Survey reported the average age of nurses throughout the country was 52.
An older population that will need nursing care. By 2034, US Census figures project 77 million Americans will be 65 or older.
Increased access to health insurance, extended lifespans, and advancements in healthcare technologies contribute to the ever-growing healthcare industry that will provide a steady supply of patients in need of quality care.
“We are excited to partner with Taylor University and play a key role in the launch of this new program,” said Juli Johnson, chief nursing executive, Parkview Health. “This strategic initiative will help meet the increased demand for skilled, dedicated nurses, benefitting our entire region. Parkview is proud to develop and support Taylor nursing students, helping to launch their careers as Parkview nurses.”
As part of this partnership, Taylor students who choose to work as a Parkview nurse in hospital or home health settings will be eligible for Parkview's student loan payback program. The program provides eligible co-workers with up to $30,000 in student loan payoff in exchange for an ongoing work commitment to Parkview.
“We are thrilled to partner with Parkview Health, the largest employer in the region and a leader in healthcare,” said Dr. Michael Lindsay, Taylor’s President. “My colleagues and I respect Parkview greatly, and we believe this partnership can be a national model of how healthcare and higher education institutions can work together to serve a world in need. Our aim has always been excellence in all that we do, and this partnership with Parkview Health is a match made in heaven.”