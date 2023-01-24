Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation issued this news release today:
Fort Wayne, Ind -- At their monthly meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners signed a lease agreement with Perry St. Market to Go, LLC d/b/a/ teds Snack+Bar for the restaurant facility at Promenade Park, which is estimated to open with some private events in late spring and then fully open to the public in early May. teds Snack+Bar also operates teds Beerhall and will manage the cafe in the Park Foundation Pavilion inside Promenade Park.
Brian Hench, the owner of teds Beerhall, says “we are really excited to be part of downtown! It is something that we have been looking at for some time, and this is a great way for us to be part of the activity happening downtown, and deliver a delicious experience to the guests of Promenade Park. We look forward to partnering with the City and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department on some fun events within the park, and hope that we can help bring some additional energy to the riverfront!”
Hench notes, “clearly, given the smaller size of the space, this will be a very different offering than what we have at our current location. We are calling it "teds Snack+Bar," as we anticipate guests utilizing the space more for a convenient bite to eat, or a quick snack by park-goers, as well as cold refreshments. In addition, we will be adding a catering component for the various public and private events that are held in the park.”
For more information about Promenade Park, visit www.riverfrontfw.org