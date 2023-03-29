Three Rivers Festival leaders issued the following:
FORT WAYNE, IN, [03/29/2023] – The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors confirms an amicable separation from local entrepreneur and businessman Rick Kinney, the Three Rivers Festival wishes Rick Kinney well in his next big move.
President John Nichter expressed his confidence in the direction of the Three Rivers Festival, stating “The Three Rivers Festival continues to be in a great position to Create Great Memories, and is excited to present Northeast Indiana’s premier festival despite unprecedented construction challenges downtown with the Headwaters Lofts project. The structure of the Three Rivers Festival is still in place and continuing to plan the Festival without interruption. The Committees who plan the events and the Executive Board who oversees the management remain committed and ready to move forward. ”
John also expressed his gratitude to the community, “Having started my service to the Three Rivers Festival as a volunteer twenty plus years ago, I never imagined that I would still have the good fortune to be involved all these years later, this continues to be an honor and the community's enthusiasm is incredibly humbling.”
The 2023 Three Rivers Festival will run July 7-15, 2023. The nine-day festival takes place at Headwaters Park featuring the Downtown Midway, Junk Food Alley, Art in the Park, Children’s Fest, The Emporium, Parade, nightly entertainment, and more.
