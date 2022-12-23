US 33 between county roads 50N and 100N is drifted completely shut and impassable, as is CR 1025 W between 300N and 450N. Other roads and highways across Noble County are drifting badly. At these temperatures road salt becomes ineffective, so even where they're not drifted they can be very slippery.
This is an extremely dangerous situation, and both snow plows and tow trucks are beginning to come in for the night due to the temperatures. DO NOT go out.
Noble County remains at an Orange watch level, meaning only essential travel is recommended.