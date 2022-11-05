Ed Placencia, a Vietnam War veteran, said he understands if people think the story of how he received a Purple Heart sounds unreal.
If he wasn’t there, Placencia said, he likely wouldn’t believe it either.
More than 50 people heard Placencia’s story Saturday at Memorial Coliseum as part of the Veterans Parade and Ceremony. The annual event focused on honoring veterans who have earned a Purple Heart, which is the commendation given to military members who are wounded or killed in the line of duty.
Placencia, who was a U.S. Army sergeant in Vietnam in 1967, detailed his experience of being shot six times in a three-day battle that killed more than 200 people. Placencia, who spoke for about 40 minutes, had to leave out some details because he might still be telling the story on Wednesday, he joked.
Placencia talked about the injuries he was left with – much of the right side of his face was mangled from the attacks. But he also talked about the courage of the soldiers who helped the squad escape, many of whom died.
Commander Arnym Pedraza, of Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, invited the crowd to join hands and sing “God Bless the USA.” The circle of people lined the walls of Memorial Hall at the Coliseum.
Dozens of people watched the parade while wearing rain coats and holding umbrellas as it rained intermittently. Allen County had a wind advisory Saturday.
People then gathered inside, away from the weather, for the ceremony. The event was held Saturday, despite Veterans Day being almost a week away.
The ceremony’s first speaker was Anthony Colón, interim medical center director and CEO of the Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Healthcare System. Colón said he understands on a personal level the frustrations many veterans have with health care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The VA official is a third-generation military member who served a tour in Iraq.
Colón asked all veterans to enroll in the Veterans Administration, even if they don’t intend to use their membership for health care. Federal funding is based on the number of military members in an area, so Colón said having all applicable people sign up helps the veterans who need care through the VA get what they need.
Colón also tried to dispel rumors that the veterans' health care facility in Fort Wayne is going to close. The local administration is working with the federal government to get a new hospital for veterans in Fort Wayne, and Colón said his goal is to break ground on the facility within the next seven years.
Pedraza asked everyone to remember to honor veterans for their service year round, not just on federal holidays including Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day.