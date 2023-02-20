The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will honor Black Medal of Honor recipients from all wars this week.
Alena Gillum of the Marine Corps League will be at the shrine and museum at 11 a.m. Thursday to present photographs of some recipients of Medal of Honor awards, which is the highest military honor a soldier can receive, a news release said. Robert Thomas, museum curator, will also have a display of Black soldiers that distinguished themselves in military service.
The Veteran's National Memorial Shrine & Museum is located at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne. For more information, email Gillum at alena.gillum@gmail.com.