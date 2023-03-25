Rather than reflect upon tales of his own service during the Vietnam War, former Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Goshert decided to talk about a friend.
That friend was Mick McOmber, a fellow veteran who was wounded in combat on May 30, 1967, and paralyzed from the waist down. McOmber, Goshert told the crowd Saturday at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine, died last year.
Saturday’s tribute recognized National Vietnam Veterans Day. Observed each year on March 29, the designated date marks the day the last American soldiers left Vietnam in 1973. Goshert, who flew helicopters during the war, was this year’s guest speaker.
In emotional remarks, Goshert quoted from an article McOmber’s daughter Holly had written for the Waynedale News in 2007. Before the war, McOmber wanted to build houses, and when he returned home, he earned an associate’s degree in architecture. McOmber eventually opened a woodshop and restored antiques, never allowing his disability to keep him from a challenge.
“He moves around his woodshop with all the ease and dexterity that you or I would,” Goshert read. “He builds things out of wood that tower above him and always finds a way to work on challenging projects.”
Goshert described McOmber as “an inspiration to everybody he met,” and noted that for his actions in Vietnam, his friend was awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star, with valor.
Saturday’s tribute also included a reading of the names of area soldiers killed during the Vietnam War. A team of 13 veterans rose to speak one-by-one, reading from a list of 79 men and eight women whose names appear on the wall.
Their names were punctuated at times by heavy gusts of wind that whistled through the crowded pavilion, loudly rattling the aluminum sliding doors, as though to indicate the soldiers’ attendance at Saturday’s solemn roll call.
But for all of the names enshrined on the memorial wall, there are thousands of Vietnam veterans whose names do not appear there who have struggled – and continue to struggle – with the wounds they brought back with them, Shrine Vice-Commander Eric Johnson said.
Many have committed suicide, or died from a litany of illnesses caused by exposure to toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange, Johnson said. Others still continue to struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. In all, more than 2.7 million Vietnam veterans have died since the war’s end, he said, and 40,000 more die each year.
“Even though these names are not on the wall today, we need to remember all the men and women who served during the war and later died as a result of their service,” Johnson said. “National Vietnam Veterans Day is very special to us, as we honor and pay tribute to all the brothers and sisters for their sacrifice and service to our country.”
Johnson also noted the courage of those who agreed to read the names of the fallen during Saturday’s tribute. It’s not an easy thing to do, he said.
“I think it’s kind of cool that they paid tribute to their brothers, because when you’re in this fraternity, you’re all brothers and you always will be,” he said, adding that tributes like Saturday’s, and even quiet visits to the wall, can have tremendous impact.
“I see people all the time that go out to the wall and you kind of share their grief with them,” Johnson said. “It’s very touching and it brings closure and that’s really what the wall is all about.”