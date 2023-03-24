Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Veterans shrine to close temporarily
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum said Friday it will temporarily close to move its collection.
The museum at 2122 O’Day Road is relocating into the 6,000-square-foot W. Paul Wolf War History Museum next door.
It will reopen with a dedication May 27.
Robert Thomas, museum curator, described the larger space as “a great improvement.” It will feature new exhibits and displays from wars dating from the Revolutionary War to the present.
“We will need sufficient time to move our collections and set up new displays and exhibits in the new and expansive space,” Thomas said in a statement. “We have so many collectibles that can now be shown to our visitors and veterans.”
The memorial grounds will remain open around the clock for outside visitors.
For information, go to honoringforever.org or call 260-267-5022.
Harvest creates endowment
Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana has established an endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Huntington County.
Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest’s president and CEO, said the regional nonprofit serves people in nine counties, not just in Fort Wayne.
“One of the differences between a food bank and food pantry is the fact that we serve the area in two ways,” she said in a statement Friday.
“First, we operate hunger relief programs that directly serve the public, which are accessible by anyone throughout our region, including residents of Huntington County. Second, we supply partner nonprofit agencies with food from our warehouse, and they help us share in some of the costs associated with sorting, storage and transportation.”
Several organizations in Huntington County benefit from food Community Harvest provides through its Agency Services Program, including United with Love of Huntington County (formerly Love Inc.), Bread of Life Food Pantry, Gethsemane Ministries Church and Blessings in a Backpack.
Last year, Community Harvest aided in distributing 200,000 pounds of food through Huntington County agencies.
Bridge of Grace starts new building
Bridge of Grace, a Fort Wayne-based ministry, has broken ground on a building to house the Mount Vernon Park Early Learning Center and Mount Vernon Community Clinic.
The early-learning center will serve about 200 children each day and will house various classrooms, dedicated sensory areas and easy access to outdoor play spaces. The nearly 30,000-square-foot building, with a projected cost of $15 million, will also house the Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center.
An early-childhood director with Bridge of Grace told Fort Wayne City Council members last month that the facility should open in the summer of 2024.
Area
Decatur meat firm recalls products
Manley Meats, a Decatur meat-packing company, announced Friday it is voluntarily recalling some products it sold this month.
Kansas-based meat supplier Elkhorn Valley Packing told Manley Meats the beef used to make some products might be contaminated with E. coli, according to a news release.
Products affected by the recall include 1-pound bags of frozen ground chuck, frozen beef patties in 1-pound packages and fresh beef ground chuck wrapped in white freezer paper with “packed on” dates between 60-23 and 82-23. (The first example notes a product was packed on the 60th day of 2023 – or March 1.)
All products were sold at Manley Meats’ retail store at 302 S. Adams County Road 400 E. in Decatur between March 1 and 23.
“Consumers who possess recalled product should not consume it,” the company said in a statement. “Return the product(s) to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of it. Consumers should also check their freezers for unused portions.”
No illness has yet been associated with the products, Manley Meats said in the release, and none of the company’s other products are affected by the recall.
– Journal Gazette