The Veterans National Shrine and Museum is adding a 6,000-square-foot facility to its grounds – an expansion that is more than doubling the size of the current building.
“We’re running out of space,” said Eric Johnson, second vice commander of the Veterans National Shrine and Museum. “We’ve talked about this expansion since we created the (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall last year) and had an influx of new visitors from all over.”
Johnson said the museum has been short on space for a while because it receives a large amount of donations from veterans and their families.
Museum leaders talked about an expansion and added it to the three to five-year master plan. This year, an anonymous Korean War veteran came forward and donated to the project. Now, the project will be completed by the end of the year, Johnson said.
Originally, construction was to start in May and be finished by July 4, but Johnson said “everything is slow to come in and slow to go.” Construction began last week, and museum leaders are hoping to have it completed by the end of the summer.
“I think the donor was OK with the fact that the building would be up but wouldn’t be finished by the Fourth of July,” Johnson said.
While the donor paid for the bulk of the building, the Veterans National Shrine and Museum is taking donations and raising money to pay for the rest. Johnson said the expansion will cost about $400,000.
“It takes businesses and corporations who want to get involved,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of great people out there who want to help.”
Johnson said the community will love the new facility, which will house larger displays and artifacts. He said pieces that they have not been able to show before because of the lack of space will be on display.
“It’s going to be great for people visiting, but it’s going to be even better because it fits in with our master plan,” Johnson said. “This gives us the opportunity to reach several of our goals.”
The Veterans National Shrine and Museum will host an expansion kick-off ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 2122 O’Day Road. The ceremony will unveil the name of the facility and lunch and refreshments will be served at the pavilion on memorial grounds.
For more information, go to www.honoringforever.org.