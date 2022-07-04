Until late Monday morning, a dark-colored tarp helped the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum keep the identity of the benefactor behind a new attraction secret.
More than 50 people – many of whom dressed in patriotic colors and patterns – gathered in the pavilion for the dedication of a new 6,000-square-foot building under construction. Cheers and applause followed the unveiling of the name affixed to the structure – the W. Paul Wolf War History Museum.
W. Paul Wolf – a 90-year-old Korean War veteran whose name is also on the Rescue Mission in downtown Fort Wayne – humbly answered a question about what it means to now have his name on the building along O’Day Road.
“I’m more concerned about the welfare of the community and (paying) back the veterans,” Wolf said. “That’s more important to me.”
Eric Johnson, the nonprofit’s 2nd vice commander, presented Wolf with a plaque thanking him for his contribution. The token also included biographical information about Wolf’s education, his service in the Korean War and his longtime banking career.
“I knew he cared about veterans because he was a veteran,” Johnson said. “His investment will be his legacy here at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum forever.”
Wolf wouldn’t say how much he donated, only that he believes in giving while he’s alive. The new structure is expected to cost about $450,000.
Wolf’s gift won’t cover all the costs associated with the new museum, which will let the organization display more of its military artifacts, said Greg Bedford, the commander. He said the all-volunteer group has a $200,000 fundraising goal to address needs inside the building, including bathrooms compliant with accessibility codes.
Officials also want to create a coffee corner inside the new building to give veterans a place to share war stories, Bedford said, noting those conversations can be healing for those who experienced combat.
The new museum could celebrate its grand opening as soon this year, ideally around Veterans Day, Bedford said.
Meanwhile, the memorial shrine has other projects in the works. Construction on Sterling Chapel is expected to begin in the fall, Bedford said, and there are plans for Civil War and World War II monuments as well as a desire to erect monuments honoring Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. A local veteran also wants to donate a Gold Star Family monument.
“To quote founders Eric and Cleo Scott, ‘No veteran will ever be forgotten,’ at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum,” Bedford said. “We will do our best to make sure that this mantra will be the focal point of everything we do in the future.”