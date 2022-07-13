In June 1944, a secret U.S. Army unit was created, tasked with deceiving the Nazis. The unit was an unusual group of soldiers who included artists, filmmakers and designers.
Their weapons weren’t the traditional ones used in battle. Armed with inflatable tanks and sound effects, the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops fought to throw the enemy off their trail.
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum has unveiled a new exhibit focused on the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops – or the Ghost Army – in World War II.
The exhibit comes during the “Bill Blass Blast – 100 Days of Bill Blass” celebration. Blass, a Fort Wayne native, was a member of the 1,100-person Ghost Army.
Blass was also a fashion designer whose work is on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art until September. This year would have been Blass’ 100th birthday.
The exhibit at the veterans museum includes a replica of an inflatable tank that the Ghost Army used during the war. The replica is 18 feet long, 10 feet high and 10 feet wide.
“These inflatable tanks and inflatable trucks came complete with sound effects,” said Eric Johnson, second vice commander of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. “The whole Ghost Army was nothing but a big deception.”
Johnson said the unit was a “big secret” for 60 years. Rick Beyer “broke the story” about the Ghost Army, Johnson said, writing a book and creating a documentary about it.
“As a filmmaker and writer, I’ve always been interested in unusual history,” Beyer said Tuesday during a telephone interview from Chicago. “But this became more than a project to me … I hope it teaches people that embracing a crazy idea may be the thing to do.”
Beyer lent the inflatable tank replica to the museum, said Linda Wyss, one of the founders of the Bill Blass celebration. Wyss originally reached out to Beyer for help on the project, and he lent the replica for the duration of the celebration.
“When I reached out to Rick, … he said, ‘I’ve got a wonderful exhibit that I’ve taken all over the world,’” Wyss said. “Getting him involved and learning more about the unbelievable element of the Ghost Army has been really fun.”
Wyss is part of a group of eight women who planned the Bill Blass celebration, and she said she was the one most interested in the Ghost Army and Blass’ involvement.
Originally, the tank was going to be on display at the Fort Wayne History Center, but Wyss discovered it would only be on display in September, when Beyer is coming to town to give a talk. She then asked volunteers from the veterans museum if they would want it on display at the 2122 O’Day Road property.
“It has been fantastic to work with the museum,” Wyss said. “All the board members over there are just dedicated veterans who are doing an amazing job … They love what they’re doing, and they’re excited about what they do.”
The museum keeps the inflatable tank in the property’s pavilion, and it has a motor and fan inside it that keeps it inflated. Beyer said he was originally worried the tank wouldn’t be able to fit inside the pavilion, but museum volunteers assured him it would.
“It looks great,” he said. “When you actually see it, it makes the whole idea of the Ghost Army real.”
Johnson said people can come see it whenever the museum is open, along with the rest of the Ghost Army exhibit featuring Blass and other artists’ work from the field
“I was out Saturday; we had an event … and people were just taking about the exhibit and how interesting the story was,” he said. “They’re just amazed, they can’t get a grip on this story.”
This is the busiest time of year for the museum, Johnson said, and volunteers are happy more people are coming out to see the exhibit, especially when the property is changing and growing.
“People get a look, and they can’t believe what’s transpired out here,” he said. “I think people who came to the veterans museum in the past would just be amazed by what has happened now.”
For more information, visit honoringforever.org.