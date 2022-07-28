For Bud Mendenhall, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum’s ceremony for the Korean War Armistice Day is like a family reunion when he sees fellow veterans and community members.
“When people come, and we see them, we know we haven’t been forgotten,” he said.
Mendenhall, a Korean War veteran, has been involved with the museum for about three years as a member of the board. He spoke at the Korean War Veterans Armistice Day ceremony Wednesday, which was something he did not expect to do.
“It’s an honor,” Mendenhall said. “I’m not too good at speaking – I get too emotional – but it was really an honor to do that and that they even asked me.”
The museum hosts this ceremony for Korean War veterans each year on July 27, said Eric Johnson, second vice commander of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. On that date in 1953, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the armistice ending hostilities. This year marks the armistice’s 69th anniversary.
Johnson said the Korean War is often seen as the “Forgotten War,” and the museum board doesn’t want any local veterans to feel forgotten.
“This ties in perfectly to our mission here at the Shrine, where no veteran will be forgotten” he said. “God help us if we ever forget the Korea veterans and the war they fought for three years back in the early ’50s.”
Johnson isn’t sure when the museum started doing the annual ceremony, but he believes it started about 10 years ago. His favorite part of the event is meeting veterans and hearing stories about their experiences.
“It’s amazing to hear their stories,” Johnson said. “And it’s wonderful to see them knowing that they’ve been recognized. … It’s fulfilling to me, as a veteran myself, to hear their stories and what they went through.”
In addition to Johnson and Mendenhall, Patrick Fraizer and Rev. Youngsoo An spoke during the ceremony Wednesday. Fraizer is the first vice commander at the museum, and An is an associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church and leads its Korean services.
An led the opening and closing prayers during the ceremony, and he said it was an honor to pray for the veterans. He said the war’s veterans were heroes to the Korean people.
“We owe you a lot,” An said.
Fraizer shared stories from various events in the Korean War, reliving the history in brief detail for those attending the event. Fraizer fought in the Vietnam War and believes it’s important to pay tribute to the veterans.
“The worst insult to a fallen hero is to forget him or her,” he said. “I don’t call Korea the ‘Forgotten War.’ I call it the ‘Remembered War.’ ”
Like Mendenhall, Fraizer said he gets emotional when speaking at events like Wednesday’s ceremony, especially when he sees responses from veterans and community members.
“I get such a pleasure out of the smile on their faces,” he said. “(The veterans) are extremely full of gratitude. They enjoy being recognized. Again, the biggest insult is to forget.”