A new memorial is planned for the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum in Fort Wayne -- this one to honor any service member who died in the line of duty in any war or military conflict.
A brief ceremony at noon Saturday will mark the beginning of public fundraising for the $125,000 project, which is being conducted with the assistance of the region's Gold Star families and The Woody Williams Foundation, said Tiffany Careins of Columbia City, who co-chairs the drive with her husband Matt, a Marines Corps vet.
Gold Star Families are those with a member who died in military service. Williams, who died in June, was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. He began the foundation to honor the sacrifices of Gold Star families' loved ones, and the foundation, based in Louisville, Kentucky, aims to place at least one monument in all 50 states.
Indiana has three monuments, Careins said -- in Indianapolis, Fishers and West Lafayette.
She said the monuments consist of four black granite panels, with a silhouette-like saluting soldier on one. Unlike the reduced-scale Vietnam Wall monument at 2122 O'Day Road, the Gold Star monument will not have names of the deceased on it, Careins said. However, other options for acknowledging relatives' sacrifice are being explored, she said.
Careins said a large donation will be announced Saturday. Two members of a Gold Star family, Dave and Lori Grames of Fort Wayne, will attend the event, she said. The foundation requires at least one Gold Star family on committees preparing to install a monument.
The shrine and museum completed the replica wall in 2021. This summer, the site's museum more than doubled in size as the members began an expansion of 6,000 square feet to accommodate more donations of military memorabilia.
Former Indiana governor and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited the wall and museum in October 2021, when he rode horseback across Allen County to help draw attention to veterans' suicide. The site also recently installed a columbarium to house ashes of veterans.
"Whether they lost an ancestor in the Civil War or a brother who died in Iraq, all Gold Star families are invited to attend," Careins said of Saturday's event.
"It's a beautiful monument," she said. "We have the perfect location for it."