Mayor Tom Henry’s veto of a bill that would impose term limits upon his office’s appointees to local boards and commissions was sustained Tuesday after an override attempt by the Fort Wayne City Council failed to garner enough votes.
The veto was sustained in a bipartisan 5-4 vote, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority required to override.
If approved, the bill would have limited mayoral appointees to four consecutive terms for one-year board positions, two for two- and three-year appointments and a single run for four-year roles. Under the proposal, board members could be reappointed after vacating their seat for one term, or if a replacement could not be found within 60 days. The bill was sponsored by Councilmen Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Jason Arp, R-4th.
Several council members who had previously supported the resolution voted Tuesday to uphold the veto.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, was one member who initially supported the limits but changed her mind and supported Henry’s veto.
While explaining her vote, Chambers said she initially supported the bill because it aligns with her ideals and with a similar bill she sponsored to impose term limits upon City Council board appointees. That resolution was approved in June.
However, Chambers said she talked with attorneys who represent the city and the council, as well as a third-party municipal lawyer. She said enough concerns were raised over the bill’s effect on the separation of powers between the city’s executive and legislative branches.
“The different legal opinions raised valid concerns about the potential impact of this ordinance on the separation of powers and the council’s own appointing authority,” she said.
Chambers was joined by Council Members Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Sharon Tucker, D-6th, in upholding Henry’s veto.
Arp and Hines were joined by Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, in support of the override.
Although she voted to uphold Henry’s veto, Chambers stressed that her commitment to reforming how appointments are made to Fort Wayne’s boards and commissions remains unchanged.
The bill initially proposed by Hines and Arp would have limited all mayoral board appointments to two consecutive terms, which matched Chambers’ original proposal for City Council appointments. Chambers’ resolution was changed via an amendment proposed by Didier. The resolution affecting mayoral appointees was later changed to match through an amendment Arp proposed.
Proponents of the bill argued that it leveled the playing field between the city’s legislative and executive branches by requiring the same set of rules for the council and the mayor’s office alike.
Hines said Tuesday that he co-sponsored the bill because there’s a need to “refresh” the city’s boards and commissions with talented residents.
Hines also noted that in the summer of 2020, local Black leaders provided Henry’s office with a list of 40 to 50 names of qualified, vetted people for consideration for board positions.
“Of course, the mayor was reluctant, and I don’t believe really acted on it to this date,” he said. “Therefore I thought that this bill that would encourage a turnover, … is very applicable to what we did with City Council, it encourages diversity, it encourages a lot of folks who have the ability and would like to serve on these boards and committees to do it.”
Although Ensley opposed term limits initially, he supported Tuesday’s veto override attempt. Ensley said he supported overriding the veto because “allowing the mayor to continue to appoint experienced and seasoned folks to these boards will put our appointees, who will by necessity be freshmen, at a disadvantage.”
Explaining his vote to override, Jehl said neither outcome was ideal, though he believed limiting the terms of mayoral appointments was the best option available.
However, Jehl also said should council members fail to override the veto, or if the courts struck down the resolution, council members should consider rolling back the resolution that imposed term limits for city council appointees in order to have “even rules for all of the appointments.”
In a statement late Tuesday, Henry described council’s vote to sustain his veto as a “win for the residents of our community.”
He said that a balance must be maintained between new and continuing board appointments, as “members who continue their service offer expertise, leadership and institutional knowledge.”
“I regularly review my board and commission appointments during and nearing the conclusion of members’ terms,” he said. “As the one given the responsibility to make such appointments, I take this duty seriously and will continue to do so.”