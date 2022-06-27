A man was badly injured in a shooting Monday on Fort Wayne's south side.
A person called police about 2:20 p.m., saying gunshots were heard in the 5100 block of Bowser Avenue, between East Fairfax and East Pettit avenues.
Police found a man with gunshot wounds behind a home. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was listed in life threatening condition.
Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne police public information officer, said investigators received conflicting information about suspects and what happened.
"Detectives are diligently chasing all leads and trying to put the pieces together about what happened," Webb said in a statement.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County prosecutor's office.