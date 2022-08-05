The Allen County coroner's office has identified an Ohio woman and a Fort Wayne man as victims of separate traffic accidents in the last week.
In a statement, the coroner's office said Mary Helen Richards, 88, of Bellevue, Ohio, died in a crash at U.S. 30 East and Franke Road shortly after noon July 29.
It said Ernest Eugene Harris, 74, of Fort Wayne, died following a moped crash in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard North about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Richards, who was wearing a seat belt, was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle that turned into the path of a semi, the coroner's office said. It said she was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced shortly after arrival.
Richards died front blunt force injuries of the head, neck and chest, and her death is the 26th in motor vehicle crashes in the county during 2022.
Harris was taken to a local hospital after his crash, but died Thursday from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said. His death was the 27th from motor vehicle crashes in the county so far this year.