Victory at Putt-Putt Fun Center Apr 6, 2023

Maverick Sengthongsavang, 4, leaps into the air with excitement after sinking a ball into the hole Thursday afternoon at Putt-Putt Fun Center just north of Coliseum Boulevard. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette