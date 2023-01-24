A video recorded by a local woman of a Fort Wayne police officer slamming a man to the ground has been shared more than 2,700 times, raising questions and concerns about the force.
The Fort Wayne Police Department did not respond Monday night to a request for details but released a statement late Tuesday afternoon acknowledging the video.
The incident occurred at South Anthony Boulevard and Washington, just before 6 p.m. and stems from an investigation of a man operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, the statement said.
The individual, Omar Ortiz, crashed into another vehicle, "causing minor injuries to the other party and resisted law enforcement," the statement said.
"Continued attempts by the officer to place Omar into handcuffs while standing were unsuccessful due to Omar’s refusal to keep his hands behind his back," the statement said.
The video posted to Facebook was recorded by Ashleigh Sanchez, who told The Journal Gazette in a telephone interview late Monday night that she was riding in the car with her boyfriend when she witnessed the incident in which the man was thrown to the ground.
"It looks like he was really injured, but they ended up walking him to the police car," Sanchez said. "The whole situation happened pretty fast; seemed to escalate pretty fast."
Sanchez said the man appeared to be at his car and she saw at least one police officer heading toward him, likely to detain him. The police officer got ahold of the man and "all of a sudden, all I saw was the police officer body slamming him," she said.