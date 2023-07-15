Arnetta Scruggs lives in Indianapolis, but the Fort Wayne native frequently travels the interstate that separates the two metro areas by about 125 miles.
“I call it dual citizenship,” Scruggs said, only part jokingly.
Her Summit City visits aren’t just about visiting family or friends. Scruggs is mission-minded, and her focus is influencing youth – particularly Black males.
“Gentle, but a giant,” Denita Washington said, describing Scrugg’s personality and style.
“She is in a role different from me, female in a male-dominated space, but she does really well. She’s a connector who is able to connect young men to other men,” said Washington, founder of the mentoring group Girlz Rock.
Scruggs is founder and executive director of a similar organization, the Bloom Project Inc. On Sunday, the group will host its first Kings Feast in Fort Wayne since the coronavirus pandemic put many annual events on pause.
The first Kings Feast was in 2011 in Fort Wayne. About 50 youth engaged with 30 adult male professionals.
About 300 people, including parents and some adult mentors, are expected to attend this weekend’s learning and networking event at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“We haven’t had one in three years, so it’s kind of our introductory coming back,” Scruggs said.
Kings Feast is for males ages 12 to 18, who are required to attend in business attire. Rise Advisors founder and CEO Michael V. Ledo, one of the first Kings Feast participants, is the scheduled keynote speaker.
Men and boys take center stage at Bloom Project events, even though Scruggs is the visionary.
“A lot of times our Black males are only on TV if they’re an athlete or there’s something negative happening,” said Scruggs, a Wayne High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree in social work and a minor in mass communication from Tennessee State University.
Scruggs doesn’t have biological children, but her nurturing gives her motherlike status.
“Kings in Bloom would tell you different, but I have not birthed any children,” said Scruggs, who expects her nonprofit to launch programming in a third city this year.
The Bloom Project started as an organization in 2014 in Indianapolis and in 2015 in Fort Wayne because of the success of the Kings Feast Symposium.
“Today, nobody sits at a dining room table, so it was all about breaking bread,” Scruggs said, recalling the first feast.
Each initial participant was given a watch – a tangible reminder about the time management discussion that occurred during that first event. Every year, a different gift is presented to the youth attending, Scruggs said.
Her grandfather, Ezelle Stephens, had the nickname “Bloom,” according to the organization’s website. Scruggs wants to continue her family’s legacy of helping others.
Bloom Project’s mission is to develop the next generation of future leaders by helping them with social, leadership, financial literacy and other skills.
Along with Kings Feast, named to help youth think of themselves as royalty, Bloom Project has two other primary programs. In Fort Wayne, Project King meets for three hours the first Saturday each month at the Renaissance YMCA, and Royal MENtality, which focuses on college and career prep.
“We don’t force college on any of them,” Scruggs said, “but we do say ‘What is your plan after graduation?’ ”
One reason Scruggs chose Tennessee State was because alumna media personality Oprah Winfrey became a role model.
At Tennessee State, Scruggs co-hosted a radio talk show, but her career shifted toward her major concentration.
“We learned you don’t really get paid a lot, unless you are Oprah,” Scruggs said. “Mass communication was a love, but it wasn’t as big as wanting to help people.”
Even in college, she was doing that.
Scruggs, who has also a master’s degree in social work from IUPUI, was president of the Indiana Club for two years at Tennessee State.
“I wanted to make sure it wasn’t just a social club, but that we were giving back to the community,” she said.
Giving back meant mentoring, and Scruggs said she intentionally requested connections with youth who were “on the cusp” of being expelled.
“I’m really big on making sure that there’s an impact that’s being made,” she said.
Ripple effect of mentoring
The programming Scruggs has helped orchestrate had an impact on Clarence White, who is now 26 and working at MartinRiley architects-engineers.
White met Scruggs when he was in eighth or ninth grade, attending a Kings Feast at his father’s suggestion. He recalls learning practical skills, including tying a necktie and how to find a career that matched his interests.
White still recalls a demonstration during a Bloom Project event that illustrated the benefit of drive. A speaker told a group of about 60 youth that if they want something, they’ve got to go get it.
“You have to be hungry for it, and you can’t let nobody stop you,” the speaker said, echoing advice White said Scruggs would give.
The speaker pulled out a $20 bill and held it in his hand.
The clock was ticking, but nobody moved for what White said “had to be five minutes.”
Finally, one youth walked up to the speaker and grabbed the $20 bill.
“That message just stuck with me,” White said. “I was like, yeah; OK. I understand.”
Today, White is a Purdue University alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in building construction management.
And he’s also an entrepreneur, who has branded merchandise and his services under the moniker “Keep Your Dreams Alive.” Through that, White offers services including photography and video, records podcasts and also music reviews on YouTube. He hosted his first art charity event last year, raising money for a local nonprofit that caters to women.
“Just to see the smiles on their faces was a blessing,” White said.
Full-time work
This is the first year Scruggs has turned Bloom Project into her full-time job. She said grants are funding the position.
Scruggs keeps an active social media presence, which helps generate donations, and has received support from other interests focused on community impact, including Foellinger Foundation.
In less than two weeks, July 24-26, Bloom Project is hosting a college experience event for young Black males in eighth through 12th grades. With Foellinger funding, the event is also in partnership with the Purdue University Fort Wayne Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Scruggs said she has good support teams in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. And she’s looking to build connections so that Bloom Project can branch out to a third city. People in a couple of communities have reached out. Scruggs said she’s weighing whether the next city to launch in will be in Indiana or another state.
“We’re actually behind,” she said. “We wanted to be in a different city by now, but COVID kind of slowed us down.”
While catering to young males, the Bloom Project programming that includes parents – especially dads – is crucial, said Washington, of Girlz Rock.
Scruggs “likes to work on the family,” Washington said. “We can work on the kids, but we still have to sometimes send them back into spaces of unhealed families.”
Scruggs is gifted at facilitating and connecting, striking the right balance to help influence youth so they are more empowered and equipped than “when they came in the door,” said Washington, who is also the Adams Township trustee.
Sajatta Wright has known Scruggs since seventh grade when they attended Village Woods Middle School.
“Arnetta has always been outgoing.... She’ll make you get out there and meet people and will introduce you to people so that you make connections, and I love that,” said Wright, who is Scruggs’ site operation director in Fort Wayne. She helps with logistics, oversees service projects and ensures mentors are in place.
Wright’s son Aamani Wright-Thompson, now 23, went to a three-day Kings Feast in Fort Wayne and “loved it,” she said. He encouraged the expanded programming in Fort Wayne and has returned to occasionally help mentor Bloom Project youth.
“He used to be so shy when he was younger,” Wright said of her son. “He’s not so much anymore.”
Wright and Scruggs touch base at least once weekly, through phone calls or text messages, about how Bloom Project can have a positive impact on youth.
Scruggs’ favorite saying, Wright said, is: “We don’t have to birth them to love them because all of them are our kids.”