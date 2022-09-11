The importance of Lincoln “Link” Chapman to the community was evident not just in the memories people shared Saturday but in the emotions that came through as they spoke of him.
Fort Wayne will now have a permanent remembrance of him, too.
About 10 blocks of East Jefferson Boulevard were rededicated as Lincoln Chapman Memorial Way, starting near 703 E. Jefferson, where he opened the roller rink Link’s Gay Area in 1967, and reaching east to South Anthony Boulevard.
In 1997, Chapman opened the 42,000-square-foot Link’s Wonderland on Anthony and Creighton Avenue, a place with skating, a movie theater, restaurant, bowling alley and a reception hall, Joe Ayers told the gathered crowd of about 100 people.
“They talk about men that made a mark on Fort Wayne,” said Ayers, of Ayers Community Outreach. “Lincoln made a mark on people’s hearts.”
The ceremony included the unveiling of a sign outside the first roller rink, now King’s Chapel Assembly, and Pastor Juan Sanchez allowed people to walk through and recall good times.
“Everybody here pretty much grew up roller skating in the building,” said community activist Sheila Moore, part of the committee responsible for getting the street named after Chapman. “It wasn’t just a skating rink. It was a place to go.”
When Ayers listed Chapman’s accomplishments, he said that Chapman booked performers including funk bands Ohio Players and the Bar-Kays, and soul singers Wilson Pickett and Ike and Tina Turner.
Before operating the roller rink, Chapman had a portable roller rink, an ice cream parlor, a dance hall and a game room. He later operated a gas station and was instrumental in opening Ellis Funeral Home, Ayers said.
Condra Ridley, master of ceremonies for the speeches and unveiling, said Chapman was a strong man of the community who worked to ensure local Black families could live better lives.
“This man, no one can deny, he did it for us,” she said.
Roy Kirk, who’d been a DJ at both rinks and for dances – as well as a drummer in bands that performed there – recalled the places as somewhere safe to go. Link Chapman was also protective, and when a riot was happening outside in the late 1960s, he kept everyone inside, Kirk said.
“He was our mentor,” Kirk said.
Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, said that Chapman was also a mentor to him, as well as so many others.
“If I could describe him in two words, it would be trailblazer and visionary,” Jordan said. “No matter what hurdle he had to hop, he pressed forward because it really wasn’t about his personal success. It was about his significance in the community.”
“He understood that it was bigger than him, and that’s why he was a success,” he added.
Jordan didn’t just work for Chapman, but they spent time talking about what it meant to be a man of purpose. Chapman also lent him money for his first car for college, telling him to pay it back as he could.
Jordan did pay it back, but others at the ceremony recalled some people still owed him money he loaned them.
His daughter, Alyssa Chapman, said her father knew everyone. People would just walk up, and he knew their names and situations, she said. Their situations were just as important to him.
If he hadn’t seen them in five years, he still recalled their last conversation, she said. He made people realize they were as significant to him as they were to themselves.
She had to share him with the community, and it wasn’t until she was grown that she understood the finer points of his vision, she said.
When he died June 18, 2007, she and his first granddaughter, Kala Chapman, took over Link’s Wonderland. Shortly before COVID-19, they put it on hiatus to look at a new direction, but pandemic restrictions would’ve been too hard on the restaurant, she said.
After the ceremony and unveiling, the celebration of Chapman’s life continued at American Legion Post 148. The post and Indiana Tech were also instrumental in sponsoring Saturday’s events.
A second sign marking the east end of Lincoln Chapman Memorial Way will be erected later.