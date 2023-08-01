Fort Wayne/Allen County
Visit Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne and Allen County’s official tourism destination marketing and management organization – Convention and Visitors Bureau – received a seal from an industry accreditation program.
The Destination Marketing Accreditation Program official seal was presented last week during the Destinations International Annual Convention in Dallas, Visit Fort Wayne announced Tuesday. The seal, denoting operational excellence, is based on an organization meeting 118 industry standards of performance and accountability in the travel and tourism accreditation program.
Visit Fort Wayne was awarded “Accreditation with Distinction,” the highest possible recognition for a destination organization. That means an independent board of the international accreditation program "found no opportunities for the organization to improve its submissions to the required standards," the news release said.
The various mandatory and voluntary standards cover aspects including finance, innovation, sales, communications, advocacy, and destination development.
Survey to explore, enhance community connections closes Aug. 18
A community survey designed to build a "more cohesive and equitable community" with stronger connections between newer immigrants and long-time residents closes in less than two weeks.
Amani Family Services, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., and Downtown Fort Wayne, launched the Gateways for Growth (G4G) Community Survey to ensure all community members can voice their opinion. The survey, which closes Aug. 18, is available in English, Burmese, and Spanish.
Individuals can text G4G to 46862 to access the survey in all three languages via Linktree or complete it online through SurveyMonkey at the following links:
• English: SurveyMonkey.com/r/FortWayneGateway
• Spanish: SurveyMonkey.com/r/FortWayneGatewaySpanish
• Burmese: SurveyMonkey.com/r/FortWayneGatewayBurmese
Area
Kosciusko REMC Launches New Podcast, Live Wire
WARSAW – Kosciusko REMC has announced the launch of its latest venture, a co-operative podcast called Live Wire that is scheduled to debut Thursday.
Live Wire will be available on various podcast platforms and through the official podcast website at https://livewire.transistor.fm.
Kosciusko REMC is a Touchstone Energy electric cooperative serving more than 18,000 accounts in area counties. The podcast will allow KREMC to engage with members of the cooperative and the broader community through discussions on energy, local initiatives, and various matters. The cooperative hopes to help increase the understanding of the service provider's mission.
The first episode of Live Wire features a conversation with local high school senior, McKale Hagg, who recently represented KREMC and the community on the 2023 Youth Tour to Washington D.C.
"We are thrilled to launch the Live Wire podcast as an innovative platform to engage with our members and the community. Through this podcast, we aim to provide informative and engaging content that highlights our commitment to sustainable energy practices, community development, and cooperative values," said Tara Haack, manager of marketing and communications for KREMC.
– Journal Gazette