Demand for the Allen County Public Library’s services continued to grow last year, during which the system saw visits increase by 8% and borrows jump by more than 10%, according to data released Monday.
The 2022 Community Impact Report also showed the library had more registered users, internet users and program attendees compared to the previous year.
“Every day, we know we are having an impact, but when we take a moment to really dig into the numbers and compare that impact year over year, it gives us an opportunity to hold ourselves accountable,” ACPL Executive Director Susan Baier said in a statement.
The report uses data from the library’s annual report to the Indiana State Library, a news release said. It reflects how the library system’s services and collection contributed to the education, literacy, access and discovery in Allen County.
The number of registered users increased by 7% last year, growing to 201,284 individuals from 188,086, the report said.
The 14 branches collectively logged nearly 1,450,000 visits, up from about 1.3 million in 2021, the report said.
It noted the new Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – which opened at the main library in January 2022 – welcomed 20,716 visitors. The interactive space showcases the library system’s collection of Abraham Lincoln artifacts.
The library spent about $5 million on books and materials, the report said, adding borrowing increased to 4.1 million items. Previous reports showed the library loaned 3.6 million and 3.1 million items in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
The report didn’t include detailed budget information, but it indicated about 16% was spent on the collection compared to the state average of 7% to 8%. About 13.5% of the local library system budget supported its collection in 2021.
Efforts to address the digital divide with access to high-quality Wi-Fi resulted in about 1 million wireless internet sessions system-wide – about a 20% increase over 2021. Compared to 2020, such use has soared by 32%.
“Our work will never be done,” Baier said, “but to see such growth in a year gives us something to celebrate and reminds us of the critical needs we fill in Allen County.”
Attendance for the library’s 5,000 in-person programs totaled nearly 95,000 people, the report said. In 2021, the library reported 21,300 people participated in 1,170 such events.
Programming was offered at library branches and at community outreach events. Beth Boatright, director of programming and partnerships, said the library is working to meet people where they are.
“If the pandemic taught us anything,” she said in a statement, “it’s that librarians have a role to play beyond the walls of the library.”