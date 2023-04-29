Bill Smith doesn’t consider himself Dr. Dolittle or Dr. Seuss.
But the 80-year-old volunteer has been donating his time reading at elementary schools and working with animals at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for two decades.
“I like to see kids learn,” said the Fort Wayne resident and Baltimore native. “I like the look on their faces when they see something special.”
His friends say Smith’s volunteerism is special.
Besides participating in the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Real Men Read program, teaching zoo patrons and others about animals, Smith also can be spotted clearing brush and other debris after storms for Fort Wayne’s trails.
“One time, I got a call from Bill saying he cut down some branches he felt were threatening a tree we planted,” said Neil Miller, program manager at the Greenways & Trails department. “When we got there, there was a ton of branches he (cleared) and a perfect circle around the tree that now has a better chance at surviving and thriving.”
Did we mention Smith did this on his day off?
“Volunteers are truly the backbone; those who care enough to give of their time,” Miller said. “People like Bill keep organizations going.”
Smith won the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Reader of the Year Award in 2021 and tied for the honor in 2020.
Officials at the nonprofit say Smith breathes life into the stories he narrates, adding anecdotes from his own life.
“The teachers love him, and the kids see him as a grandfather figure,” said Shelley Schwab, chief development officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “He brings in props and always has something extra.”
Before moving to Fort Wayne in 1992, Smith worked as an environmental manager for a paint company, and once served as a chemist there – although he flunked chemistry at the University of Baltimore, where he studied industrial management.
“I like to tell kids that to show that just because you failed at something doesn’t mean you can’t succeed,” he said.
Kathy Terlizzi is volunteer programs manager for the zoo. She said Smith has logged more than 4,000 hours with the zoo, including recently receiving animal behavioral observation training.
“He’s so humble and generous with his time. He’s a gem,” Terlizzi said. “He’s very enterprising and started giving names to the animals so the new volunteers would know them.”
Some of the creatures Smith has showcased at local schools and nursing homes, include guinea pigs, chickens, rabbits, snakes and millipedes.
His recent training taught him how to monitor the sleep, pacing, rest and exploring habits of various animals.
“We’re given a tablet to log information during two 30-minute periods,” he said.
Excessive pacing by a Sumatran tiger, for example, would indicate anxiety.
“That’s not desirable behavior,” Smith added.
The octogenarian’s knowledge impresses his 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who are sort of on a first-name basis with many of the zoo’s inhabitants.
“They love it,” said Smith’s wife, Sally. “They have a great time.”