Cathy Berlin is an X-ray technician but says special optics aren’t needed to see the needs of others.
“People are struggling,” said the Lutheran Health employee and Community Harvest Food Bank volunteer. “There are so many people working two and three jobs just to make ends meet. They’re the working poor.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines the working poor as individuals who spend more than half the year employed or looking for work, but whose incomes fall below the poverty level. Women and minorities are more likely to be among the working poor.
“When I look at what these families go through, … I thank God it’s not me or my children,” Berlin said.
At Lutheran, the married mom of twin adult daughters performs medical exams, including blood draws and CT scans for patients, while working at least 16 hours a month with Community Harvest.
For a decade, the Fort Wayne native has volunteered for the cause and says she’ll likely increase her efforts at the food bank as retirement approaches.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” the 64-year-old said. “The people coming in for food are good people. They have rent to pay, utilities, day care for their kids. … It’s a lot. It’s very expensive to live.”
State officials seem to agree.
Community Harvest is one of 11 state food banks soon to split a historic $2 million in Indiana State Department of Agriculture funding.
The Fort Wayne nonprofit’s take is $200,000.
Berlin, a New Haven High School alumna, says she’ll continue trying to do her part, and those who know her aren’t the least bit surprised by such dedication. They say Berlin was paying it forward long before it became a popular practice.
“She has a way of making sense of things that are in disarray. She’s really organized,” said Adam Roby, volunteer manager of Community Harvest. “She comes in and does a little bit of everything. She’s basically an honorary employee.”
Berlin works Saturdays at Community Harvest, usually arriving about 6 a.m. to process food items for the 1,000 or so motorists who visit the operation’s Tillman Road location.
Her weekend gig will have Berlin bouncing around from working in the warehouse, transporting, sorting and loading items into waiting vehicles at the food bank’s drive-thru.
“She’s a wonderful person to work with,” said fellow volunteer Dave Brelage, 69, who’s worked with Berlin for a little more than a year. “She’s always dependable and shows up with a smile on her face and has her heart in the right place.”
Beth Stander, the food bank’s north warehouse supervisor, echoed those sentiments.
“Beth is so enthusiastic and organized,” Stander said. “She will step back and assess situations to try to make sure things run smoothly. And she comes in with high energy after working 40 hours a week at her job.”
Still, the last thing Berlin says she wants is to take a bow or get a pat on the back.
“When I look at the families that come through here, you just want to help,” she said. “They’re so appreciative.”