A well-oiled machine is defined as something that runs smoothly and operates efficiently without problems.
By that definition, friends say Judy Bruns’ photo could accompany that dictionary entry.
The 80-year-old retiree has volunteered as an information desk receptionist for a decade on Tuesdays at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center in downtown.
Officials say Bruns isn’t just a kind greeter who knows she’ll never get a second chance to make a first impression.
“Judy really is a well-oiled machine,” said Josh Ogle, volunteer coordinator at the center. “She’s all over the place, helping with what’s ever needed.”
One day Bruns could be directing visitors to the bingo area, the next she could be keeping score for shuffleboard players or being an official timekeeper for a Senior Games event.
“There are a lot of wonderful people in Fort Wayne who are doing a lot of good things,” said Bruns, a widow and grandmother of five. “I’m just ordinary.”
Maybe, but her volunteerism isn’t, co-workers say.
“She really has a head for numbers and is financial secretary at her church,” said Mary Wagner-Stockman, Community Center manager. “We’re glad we have her.”
Bruns has received the center’s outstanding commitment award three times since 2018. She was recognized for having logged more than 200 hours of service last year.
“Judy works on one of the busiest mornings and just does a fantastic job,” Wagner-Stockman said. “She answers questions, the phone and is there for anyone needing information about the center. She helps out in the kitchen, hands out hot chocolate ... and knows (visitors) names.”
The Fort Wayne native also finds time to volunteer at her place of worship, St. John Lutheran Church.
The Rev. Paul Offhaus said he inherited Bruns when her former congregation merged with St. John. Bruns wanted to volunteer her services as financial secretary, but had to be told the church’s structure didn’t allow that.
“I know the Community Center really brings her a lot of joy,” Offhaus said. “She helps us with things like meals, outreach events and block parties.”
Bruns also has a hand in setting up garage sales for the church and at special events, like peeling and slicing apples for pies during the Johnny Appleseed Festival.
Linda Falater is adult program coordinator at the Community Center. She said even though Bruns usually works just one day a week her presence is felt.
“Everybody knows her and she’s willing to jump in and do whatever we need her to do,” Falater said. “She doesn’t take credit for all of the behind-the-scenes type stuff she does.”
Falater particularly appreciates Bruns being cool under fire.
“Sometimes we have multiple classes and programs going on, but she doesn’t get flustered and takes everything as it comes.”
Bruns worked for 40 years at St. Joseph Hospital before retiring as a nuclear medicine technologist, which had her assisting in procedures that detect and treat diseases.
“I sat around three or four months on retirement and I was like, ‘OK, I can’t do this anymore,’ “ she said. “I like to be around people. I enjoy it.”