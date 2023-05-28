If you’ve ever researched your roots in Fort Wayne, there’s a good chance you’ve met Marge.
Marge Graham is a longtime volunteer with the Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana and is retiring next month after 40 years.
Friends say the 84-year-old is a gumshoe, a detective if you will, the Jessica Fletcher of family history research.
“She’s an incredible sleuth,” said Adam Barrone, the Genealogical Society’s webmaster, whom Graham recruited. “It’s all about the detective work in genealogy, and Marge is great at it, in finding our ancestors and relatives who lived before.”
Barrone says Graham mastered some of her techniques by learning to cobble together pieces of information from libraries, courthouses and other sources.
“And reading all those documents, and not just on a cursory level but really paying attention,” Barrone said. “She always says, ‘read, read, read’ with exclamation points.”
Although most of the Genealogical Society’s patrons take advantage of the group’s free online services, those needing further assistance cross paths with Graham.
The Fort Wayne native and family historian began her work career with Waldenbooks, rising through the firm’s management ranks prior to her volunteer career, which included National Genealogical Society training.
Her experience is littered with leadership positions within the Genealogical Society as well as partnering with the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center.
Graham says the motivation behind her volunteerism is simple: the chance to help people find missing links in their heritage.
“I remember one gentleman had a blood disease and was given up for adoption,” she said. “It was interesting, and we did find the birth parents for that fella. I’m always apprehensive about those.”
That’s why Graham always warns people that unearthing information might not lead to a happily-ever-after story.
As for her, the octogenarian’s love for research began with interest in her own family.
“That’s what hooked me. I was always curious,” she said. “I wanted to know about my grandparents. That’s how it started.”
She learned that as a young couple they emigrated from Ireland during the Irish Potato Famine in the 1800s and spent time in Canada before settling in Allen County.
“I looked up every deed and census document I could find,” Graham said.
And she puts that same effort into helping others, Barrone said, adding Graham is a steadying force for older folks a bit intimidated by other online resources.
“She helps residents who may feel overwhelmed by that because they have enormous amounts of information,” Barrone said. “Retirees are big. … That’s the time in people’s lives they really start reminiscing about their past.”
Michael J. Vorndran is president of the Genealogical Society. He said Graham’s impact on the organization is obvious.
“She’s one of the reasons I joined,” Vorndran said. “I’m sure she’s helped and trained hundreds, if not thousands.”
He credits Graham’s enthusiasm and nurturing nature as a boost to volunteers new to the Genealogical Society.
Don Graham is Marge’s husband of 65 years – and an admirer.
“I do help her, and I’m fascinated by it,” he said. “Sometimes I’m at the library watching her go through this stuff. It’s amazing how many people she can find.”
Don Graham said he was even inspired to go hunting for some skeletons in his family’s closet, but found none.
“I was hoping to find a horse thief or something,” he joked.