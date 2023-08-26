When Sanja Hadzic fled the Bosnian war in the 1990s, the nurse and mother of three sought refuge.
Humanitarian groups allowed the family’s escape to Croatia where they spent three years away from the warfare that ravaged their home country during the ethnic conflict.
The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne helped Hadzic resettle in the Summit City in 1995. The divorced mom didn’t speak English and her education records were lost in the war, resulting in her obtaining a high school equivalency diploma.
Still, Hadzic overcame those obstacles by learning English and landing a job as a phlebotomist technician. She was a featured speaker during the Fort Wayne Community Schools Adult and Continuing Education graduation in 2015.
Today, Hadzic said she feels indebted to her adopted city, which is why the 58-year-old retiree is gratefully on the lookout for organizations to donate her time.
“When I see what’s happening in Ukraine, it does bring back memories,” said Hadzic, who arrived in Fort Wayne as a 30-year-old. “We were fortunate, very fortunate.”
That’s also how Downtown Fort Wayne officials feel to have Hadzic as a volunteer.
“We met her during the Volunteer Center’s expo in April,” said Kim McCutchan, business services manager for Downtown Fort Wayne. “She just jumped on board and has helped us with several of our summer events.”
BuskerFest, Lunch on the Square and other happenings are among the activities Hadzic enjoys lending a hand.
“She’s an ambassador for us, really,” McCutchan said. “It’s like customer service. She answers questions, helps direct people, she’s not shy and super dependable.”
This summer, Hadzic spent 10 to 15 hours a month volunteering for the group.
“I’m attracted to being outside and I enjoy music, so when I was looking to volunteer I wanted to do something like that,” she said.
Camille Garrison is program outreach coordinator for the Volunteer Center and glad Hadzic latched on with Downtown Fort Wayne.
“It’s true that groups are still having a difficult time finding volunteers,” Garrison said. “It used to be that 1 in 3 Americans volunteered, but it’s more like 1 in 4 since the pandemic.”
People’s priorities changed, Garrison said, and that self-examination is continuing as folks devote more time to family, hobbies and other things.
“People are busy,” so Hadzic’s volunteerism is commendable, Garrison said.
Preston Wallace, director of marketing for Downtown Fort Wayne, agrees.
“You can tell she wants to be part of something bigger than herself,” he said. “She manages our (information tent) and engages with the public and helps spread the word.”
Wallace said finding people passionate about downtown goes a long way in positive messaging.
“She’s very energetic and can talk to people from all walks of life,” he said.
Hadzic says she enjoys being a part of the community that welcomed her.
“The people at Downtown Fort Wayne try so very hard to make things nice for residents,” she said. “I wanted to give back.”