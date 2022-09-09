Lutheran Health Network employees Megan Hubartt, right, and Joy Lohse paint playground equipment Friday at Deer Ridge Elementary School along Scott Road. The volunteers from Lutheran worked on projects such as mulching, enhancing the outdoor classroom and creating fitness stations for students to increase their physical activity.
Lutheran Health Network employees Matt Ondecker and Peggy Ewing work on a mulching project at Deer Ridge Elementary School in Southwest Allen County on Friday. It was one of many projects tackled by volunteers from Lutheran during the day.
These colorful rocks with positive affirmative sayings were painted by volunteers from Lutheran Health Network and will be placed in a rock garden around the flagpole at Deer Ridge Elementary School where the volunteers completed several projects on Friday.
