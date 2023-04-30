A fan whirred in the mesh enclosure where Jeff Calder was stationed Sunday at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, but the constant breeze wasn't for his comfort as he allowed visitors to exit the popular live butterfly exhibit.
Instead, Calder said, the airflow deters the insects from straying from their spacious tent. Or at least that's the idea.
As many as eight to 10 butterflies at a time have slipped inside Calder's vestibule, either by hitchhiking on people or by flying inside, said Calder, who had about 30 minutes of training for his volunteer position. He helps visitors check for stowaways before opening the exterior door and bidding them farewell with his standard, "Thank you for coming."
Calder is among the volunteers vital to the nine-week Color in Motion exhibit, said Amanda Amstutz, the Botanical Conservatory's supervisor of public programs and volunteer development.
"This isn't really possible without them," she said.
Now in its 20th year, the butterfly exhibit generates the conservatory's biggest crowds – about 25,000 people per season, Amstutz said. It runs through June 25.
Several dozen people, including 6-year-old Sutton and 4-year-old Everett Steury – waited Sunday afternoon to enter the 30-by-30-foot tent in the conservatory's Showcase Garden. About 30 visitors are allowed inside the space at a time.
"We were practicing our finger," the siblings' mother Cayleigh Steury said, referring to the perch the family would create for the butterflies.
Visiting the butterflies is a tradition for Kelly Rayle and her daughter, Hannah Hogan. The 8-year-old had her hands full – a butterfly rested on each, and a third clung to her shirt.
"I bring her every year," Rayle said, noting she even attended the exhibit when she was pregnant with Hannah. "We love this."
One annual visit isn't enough for the Steurys, who are conservatory members. Cayleigh Steury said her family expects they will see even more butterflies later.
New butterflies are regularly moved out of the hatching lab, where visitors can watch the insects emerge from chrysalises.
"They just multiply like crazy," Cayleigh Steury said.
If the Steurys return on a Sunday, odds are they will encounter Calder. He plans to volunteer every Sunday except one during the exhibit's run.