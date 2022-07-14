Starting around 8 a.m., volunteers from Fort Wayne Community Schools and local businesses worked to spruce up 11 area schools.
Volunteers worked outside the schools, mostly mulching and painting. Tim Captain, director of student, family and community engagement, said the Day of Caring was sponsored by the United Way.
The organization hosts two Days of Caring, Captain said, one for the city of Fort Wayne and one for FWCS.
"We're super thankful," Captain said. "Our maintenance and operations department does a great job of keeping the grounds up ... but it's nice to give back and to help our schools look better and more welcoming for the first day of school."
The school year begins Aug. 10